John Robinson
Raymond - John Tillman Robinson, the son of Robert G. Robinson and Edna (Schwarzauer) Robinson, was born on January 12, 1951 in Mendenhall, Mississippi. He went to be with his Lord and Savior at 12:28 p.m. on October 19, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 69 years.
John graduated from Forest Hill High School Class of 1969. John was united in marriage to Karen Baxter on June 14, 1968. After graduation, he began his building career and started his own business at the tender age of 19. Despite his young age, John cultivated his business through hard work, dedication, and faith and his business grew to be one of the most trusted and honorable building companies in central Mississippi. John's honorable character not only brought him respect from other builders in the community, but he also garnered tremendous love from his employees over the years.
John was a member of First Baptist Church of Raymond where he served as a Deacon and sang in the choir. John was a God-fearing man who exuded the light of Jesus Christ with every action he made on this earth. John was a loving and caring husband to the love of his life for 52 years. John and Karen loved to watch the Yankees play, fish in their lake, hunt together, travel together, and spend every minute of their lives with one another.
John was a dedicated and loving father to his two sons who he spent working together in the family business throughout the years as well as coaching his sons in their respective sports growing up and hunting with them all over the nation. He not only was a loving and caring father to his two sons, he had many other "children" who lived with him and Karen throughout the years who he loved, supported like a father, and shared the love of Christ with. John was a proud "Pop" to his 5 grandchildren and supported them in every aspect and encouraged them in every endeavor with the utmost love.
John was an avid sports fan, but he particularly loved the Yankees baseball team. John, Karen, and his granddaughter Mallory attended a Yankees baseball game in New York last year and it was one of the most memorable and amazing experiences for all of them.
John was preceded in death by his father and his older brother, Bobby Robinson. John was the patriarch of his immediate family and his loss is one that is unmeasurable in words. While his family's sorrow is deep, they are comforted knowing that he is in the arms of His Savior and playing baseball with his dad and brother in heaven.
John is survived by his wife, Karen; his mother, Edna (Schwarzauer) Robinson; his 3 brothers: Bill, Charlie, and James Robinson; 1 sister, Kitty Kennett; son, William Allen Robinson (Laurie); son, John David Robinson (Kristen); 5 grandchildren: Meagan, Mallory, John Gunar, Tatum, and Trevor Robinson; other relatives and a host of friends.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."- 2 Timothy 4:7
"His master replied, 'Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master's happiness!'-Matthew 25:23
Due to COVID-19, there will be a graveside service at Raymond City Cemetery for close family and friends on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m and no visitation.
