John Thomas Horton
Puckett - John Thomas Horton gained his heavenly wings on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born on November 23, 1966, to Sammie E. Horton and Martha Ann (Barnette) Horton in Marietta, GA.
He graduated high school from Union Academy in 1985 and earned a degree from Mississippi State University in Sports Management in 1991. He married the love of his life, Patrice Roberts on October 9, 1993. They spent 26 wonderful years together. John's love for Christ was felt by anyone who knew him. He loved to share Christ with whoever would listen and would challenge the youth in the Puckett community to live for Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sammie and Martha Horton and niece, Beth Horton.
John is survived by his wife, Patrice Horton; son, Eric Horton (Lauren); daughter, Gabrielle "SweetPea" Horton Harbin (Zaen); brothers, Sammie E. Horton Jr., W.H. Horton and sister; Judy Barlow and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Puckett from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Puckett Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. with the interment following. Bro. Matthew Pharis will officiate.
The church will be live streaming the service on the Puckett United Methodist Facebook page and taking Careful consideration as to how to conduct the service and visitation in a CDC compliant way. The Puckett United Methodist Facebook page.
Arrangements are entrusted with Tutor Funeral Home of Mendenhall.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 28, 2020