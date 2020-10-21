John Thomas Lowery



Madison - On October 21, 2020 John Thomas Lowery of Madison, Mississippi passed away at the age of 83 years.



He will be missed by his wife of 59 years, Ann; children, Nina Morgan, Robbin Osiek (Kyle), Treva McInnis (Elmer), Tom Lowery (Lori); grandchildren, Will Morgan, Lane Morgan, Clare Davis (Justin), Carmen Elise (Ryan), Sam Thomas McInnis, John Lowery, Giglia Lowery, Ben Berry; great-grandchildren, Kylie Davis, Brink Davis, Kellen Davis.



Thomas was born on April 19,1937 to Mack and Rosa Lowery. Thomas grew up in Sanford, Mississippi and attended the Sanford Missionary Baptist Church all his life. This church, and church family, was very special to him and he served as a long-time deacon and adult Sunday School teacher. He lived most of his adult life in Mendenhall, Mississippi where he owned and managed Lowery-Sullivan Motors and had the Buick, Pontiac, GMC, and Chevrolet franchises. He was a skilled gardener and landscape expert and he and Ann had a Mendenhall "Yard of the Month" sign in their yard many, many times. After retiring from the automobile industry, he served as Mendenhall City Alderman. He was an avid University of Southern Mississippi Golden Eagle and attended and enjoyed many USM sporting events.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Bryant Cemetery, Old Highway 49, Seminary, Mississippi. Billy M. King-Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Collins will be handling the arrangements (601-765-1010).



As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Sanford Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, Attention: John Woolwine, 600 Old Highway 49, Seminary, Mississippi, 39479.









