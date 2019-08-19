|
John Thomas Murphy
Jackson - John Thomas Murphy, 83, passed away at Baptist Medical Center on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Visitation will be held for friends and family in the Fowler Hall at St. James' Episcopal Church on Wednesday, August 21st from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. There will be a funeral service following visitation at 11:00 a.m.
John Thomas Murphy was born on November 3, 1935, in Jackson, MS to Mr. Joseph Patrick Murphy and Mrs. Elizabeth Murphy Reed. He graduated from Central High School in Jackson, MS and later graduated from Mississippi College with a baccalaureate degree in business. John began his career in November of 1966 as a buyer for the Stevens Men's Store, where he most likely procured his impeccable taste for professional clothing. In June of 1978, John began his lifelong career as a Financial Advisor with PaineWebber. John's love for this business was immediate. With ease, John built a substantial clientele, of whom he considered and treated as family. John remained at PaineWebber until he retired.
Throughout his life, John was very athletic and never met a sport in which he did not excel. John was offered a scholarship to play baseball at Mississippi State University and was ultimately a semi pro shortstop. John was also a 5.0 level tennis player until the age of 65. While working for Steven's Men Store, John won a free dance lesson from the Arthur Murray Dance Academy. Again, his success was immediate. The art of dance would become the love of his life, specifically international ballroom dancing. John's passion for ballroom dancing was immeasurable. He enjoyed studying all types of dance and in order to share his passion he became an accomplished dance instructor. One of John's proudest moments was that when he (at the age of 76) won the local "Dancing with the Stars" event in Jackson with his dance partner and dear friend, Cassandra Burney Walter. His passion for dance was on the international level. He traveled to Blackpool, England, to attend the world-famous international ballroom dance Championships. To quote one of his dearest friends and companion, Ruth Stockett, "John was an artist at all he did, one skilled in the prowess of manly sports, in the grace of breathtaking dance, in the skilled subtlety necessary to give his clients their best life and in loving his family and friends."
John was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Joseph Patrick Murphy and Donald P. Reed. He is survived by his sister, Sue Murphy Warwick, his niece Diane Warwick House and her husband (Tim) of Brandon, his nephew, Joseph Michael Warwick and his wife (Shara) of Madison and his niece, Pamela Warwick Welsh and her husband (Ed) of Ridgeland. He is also survived by their children and grandchildren.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. James' Episcopal Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 19, 2019