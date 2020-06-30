Or Copy this URL to Share

Share John's life story with friends and family

John W. Steel, SR



Visitation: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 1 PM -5 PM



Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home, 306 Depot Street, Utica, MS



This will be the only time viewing will be available.



Graveside Service: Friday, July 3, 2020, 11 AM.



St. John Missionary Baptist Church Cemetary, 5456 Morrison Road, Utica, MS









