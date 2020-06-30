John W. Steel Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John W. Steel, SR

Visitation: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 1 PM -5 PM

Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home, 306 Depot Street, Utica, MS

This will be the only time viewing will be available.

Graveside Service: Friday, July 3, 2020, 11 AM.

St. John Missionary Baptist Church Cemetary, 5456 Morrison Road, Utica, MS




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church Cemetary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home
306 Depot St.
Utica, MS 39175
(601) 885-9551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved