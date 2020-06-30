John W. Steel, SR
Visitation: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 1 PM -5 PM
Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home, 306 Depot Street, Utica, MS
This will be the only time viewing will be available.
Graveside Service: Friday, July 3, 2020, 11 AM.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church Cemetary, 5456 Morrison Road, Utica, MS
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.