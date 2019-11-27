|
John W. Walker, Jr.
Jackson - John W. Walker, Jr. passed away November 24, 2019 at his home in Jackson, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Jackson, MS on September 4, 1943 to John W. Walker, Sr. and Laura Elizabeth Wilson. He was a life-long citizen of Jackson, and a graduate of Lanier High School.
John is survived by his wife of fifty years, Marjoria Walker, three daughters, Dionne, Adrienne, and Kiona, and six grandchildren.
Family and Friends visitation will be held Friday, November 29 from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Collins Northside Chapel, 461 West Northside Drive, and the funeral service on Saturday, November 30 will be held at Central United Methodist Church, 500 North Farish Street. Burial will follow in Parkway Cemetery, 1161 Highland Colony Parkway, Ridgeland, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019