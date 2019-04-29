|
John Waters
Jackson - John Charles Waters of Jackson MS went to be with the Lord on Saturday April 27, 2019 after an extended illness. Mr. Waters was born on March 8, 1935 in Forest City, NC. He served in the US Navy and upon discharge, attended NC State where he graduated with a degree in mathematical engineering. After graduation, Mr. Waters went to work with Allstate Insurance Company in Charlotte, NC. In 1968, he was transferred to Jackson, MS and retired from Allstate in 1995 after 32 years of employment. Mr. Waters was a member of Griffith Memorial Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, golf, traveling and most of all, spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mallie Waters and sister Ann Miller. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Alma Powell Waters; 2 children, Mike Waters (Suzanne) of Brandon, MS and Lesa Harvey (Nicky) of Hoover, AL; 4 grandchildren, Jordan Waters, Lindsey Waters, Philip Harvey and Jonathan Harvey; 3 siblings, Louise Waters, Bill Waters and Joyce Thomas all of Charlotte NC.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Griffith Memorial Baptist Church from 10:00am until the 11:00am Funeral Service. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park South. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Griffith Memorial Baptist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 29, 2019