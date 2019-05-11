|
John Will Walters
Meridian - Services for Mr. John Will Walters, 84, of Meridian, will be held Sunday, May 12 at 2:00 pm at Stephens Funeral Home in Meridian, MS. Burial will follow at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery on Old 8th Street Road. Stephens Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Mr. Walters passed away Thursday at Regency Hospital. John was born November 29, 1934 to Asa Joshua Walters, Jr. and Murena Humphrey Walters. He belonged to Bethel United Methodist Church, which was founded by his great grandfather, Rev. Calvin Atwood. He was a 1953 graduate of Meridian High School, a graduate of MCC, and the School of Banking of the South at LSU. He was also a member of the 123rd Air Ambulance Company of the Mississippi National Guard. He was called to active duty in September of 1961 to Ft. Bragg, N.C. during the Berlin Wall Crisis.
John served as President of First National Bank of Waynesboro. He retired as president of the First State Bank Holding Co., Waynesboro. While living in Waynesboro, he served as president of the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce, charter president of the Kiwanis Chapter of Waynesboro, chairman of the Wayne County chapter of Boy Scouts of America. He also coached many years in the Wayne County Little League baseball program.
Upon his retirement in 2000, he returned to his home place in Nellieburg, enjoying his retirement.
John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sarah B. Williams Walters; children Sarah Elizabeth (Beth) McCain and her husband Stan of Daphne, AL., Andrew Jeffery (Andy) Walters and his wife Kim of Starkville, MS., Keith Walters and Cindy Walters of Indiana; grandchildren Chelsea and Erin McCain of Daphne, AL., Kathryn and Andrew Joshua (Drew) Walters of Starkville, MS.
