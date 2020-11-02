1/
John William Trim
John William Trim

Louisville, MS - John William Trim, 73, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Louisville, MS. A funeral service will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Thursday, November 5 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Mr. Trim was born on January 23, 1947 in Jackson, MS. He was a member of Calvary Baptist, Jackson, then Fairview Baptist in Columbus. He loved his family, going to church, watching Sports (he was Miss State fan). When he moved to Louisville, he lived in the men's group home for several years. He loved the home and the work shop.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Roy Trim and Mary May Trim.

Mr. Trim is survived by his sister, Mary Trim Young (John Porter) and 2 nieces, Robin Y. Shepherd (Kenny) and Kelli Y Andrews (Josh) and 2 great nieces, Emily Shepherd, Lily Andrews and 2 great nephews, Eli Andrews and Cooper Shepherd.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Special Olympics, Shine Ministries at Fairview Baptist Church, Columbus, MS, or charity of your choice.

Thanks to the Winston Medical Center Nursing Home for the special love and care they gave to him.

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for the online guestbook.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
