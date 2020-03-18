|
John Williams
Florence - John Lester Williams III, 84, passed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Willow Creek Rehabilitation Center in Byram. No services are scheduled at this time.
Mr. Williams was born February 5, 1936 in Butte, Montana to the late J. Lester and Phyllis Pryor Williams. He was raised and attended schools in Northwest Montana, Spokane, WA, and Roaring Spring, PA before moving to Florence, MS where he was a member of First Baptist Church. He was retired, after 25 years, with Texas Eastern Gas Pipeline where he worked as a truck driver and equipment driver. He also worked with John L. Trucking out of Mendenhall, MS. Mr. Williams served his country as a Sgt. in the U. S. Air Force, serving during the Korean War.
Along with his parents, John was also preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Fortenberry Williams, and their son, Harold W. Williams. He is survived by his children, John Charles Williams of TN and Dwight Allen Williams of Florence, MS; 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020