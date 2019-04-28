Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-2123
John Overstreet
John Overstreet
Clinton - John Windell Overstreet passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was born on September 27, 1939 to the late Cevera and Violet Overstreet in Wayne County, MS.

He is preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Landon Gray Overstreet; sister, Marilyn Strickland and her husband James; brothers-in-law, Bill Overman and Michael Adamo; nephew, Mike Overman; his in laws, Walter and Beatrice Middleton of Laurel; sister-in-law, Anna Lee Bishop and her husband L.G.

Mr. Overstreet is survived by his wife of 54 years, Roberta Middleton Overstreet; son, Brian Gray Overstreet (Denise); step-grandson, Landon Thomas Bland; Brandy Overstreet (mother of Landon Gray Overstreet); sister, Carol Joyce Overman; niece, Ginny Overman; sisters-in-law, Edie Jackson (Harold) and Estelle Adamo; and many nieces and nephews who are special to John.

John graduated from Beat 4 High School in Waynesboro in 1957 where he played basketball and was voted most likely to succeed. After serving 2 years in the Navy, he came home and began working at Masonite Corp. He later enrolled at the University of Southern Mississippi, graduating in 1965 with a business degree. After graduation, he went to work at US Motors in Philadelphia, MS. John and Roberta were married in 1965. Later John went to work in Vicksburg, MS for Westinghouse. A friend who worked with him at US Motors came to Jackson to manage Milwaukee Electric Tools in Jackson. He asked John to come work for him and John worked there until his retirement.

John's bestfriend was his grandson, Landon. They spent many afternoons playing basketball and making memories together.

John coached a boys baseball team that his son was on and they won the Little League Championship. He really enjoyed the boys on his team.

John was a Christian who loved reading his Bible. He was a member of Morrison Heights Baptist Church in Clinton where he was a faithful member of Jackie Dalton's Sunday School Class.

John loved building bird houses and doing wood working. He made a beautiful baby swing for a neighbor's baby.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Clinton Christian Academy at 101 W Northside Dr., Clinton, MS 39056, Morrison Heights Baptist Church at 3000 Hampstead Blvd, Clinton, MS 39056, or the at

Visitation will be held at Morrison Heights Baptist Church on Monday, April 29 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at the church on Tuesday at 2:00 PM with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 28, 2019
