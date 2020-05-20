Johnnie Faye Landrum



Pearl - Johnnie Faye Landrum went home to be with Jesus on May 20, 2020, at the age of 89. Faye was born to John and Levada McCurdy on 03/31/1931 in Philadelphia, MS. Her fondest childhood memory was working on the family farm with her father and sisters.



Faye met her husband, Edward Landrum, in 1948 at a local hospital where they both worked. They married 11 months later on Jan. 26, 1949 and went on to have three children, Carolyn, Dexter and Marion. In addition to being a dedicated and loving wife and mother, Faye also loved working with her hands in numerous building projects that she was involved with through the years. She also funded many mission programs and gave generously to countless ministries.



Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God which she shared with all those who surrounded her. Faye joins her parents, one sister Berniece and her husband Edward, in heaven.



She is survived by two sisters, Helen and Mavis, her children, Carolyn (David), Dexter (Leah), Marion (Susie), and her grandchildren, Cliff, Jonathan, Katrina, Morgan, Nathan, Erin, and eighteen great-grandchildren.



Private Pavillion service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store