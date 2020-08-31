Johnnie Hugh Estes



Walnut Grove - Johnnie Hugh Estes, {Uncle Johnnie}, age 97, passed from this earthly life into the arms of his Loving Heavenly Father at 3:20 a.m., 30 August 2020, at Baptist Hospital, Jackson. He was born on 04 April 1923, and was a life-long resident of Walnut Grove, Mississippi with the exception of a tour of duty during WWII and a short stint as a logger in Oregon.



He was a 1942 graduate of Walnut Grove High School. Following graduation, Uncle Johnnie enlisted in the US Army Air Force [predecessor to the US Air Force], and served with honor and distinction from 10-30-1942 to his honorable discharge on 02-04-1946. Uncle Johnnie served as a Radio Operator and Navigator, flying the dangerous route called "The Hump." "The Hump" was the only route into Kunming, China from India and Burma [until the Burma Road was constructed]. Kunming was used as a staging area for men and equipment in US support of WWII in the region. The DC3 aircraft of the day was incapable of flying over the Himalaya Mountains, so the pilot was required to fly between and around the towering mountains. The Navigator and Radio Operator were required to constantly provide the Pilot with proper azimuth, altitude and speed of flight. Improper or inadequate instructions, especially in inclement weather, would result in the aircraft flying into the mountainside, with catastrophic results. A proud member of the "Greatest Generation," Uncle Johnnie never discussed the deprivations or dangers of his job: he just did it.



Following his return, Uncle Johnnie had a very short stint as a logger in Oregon; however, in his words: "Oregon was not Mississippi, and not the 'Grove', so he returned home to accept employment with International Paper Company (IP). Uncle Johnnie served as a timber inspector, surveyor and timber/land purchaser for nearly 40 years until his retirement. He earned a reputation as a smart, thorough and honest representative of IP; he was also known for his kindness and generosity, especially when training new staffers. Uncle Johnnie could look at a tree, tell you the type tree, how tall it was; the circumference, the number of board feet and the grade of the timber that could be harvested. To this very day and even after all these many years of retirement, Uncle Johnnie's advice was still solicited by timber companies.



A lifelong bachelor, seemingly everyone called him Uncle Johnnie. He was predeceased by his parents, Samuel Clarence Estes and Ethel Estes, and is survived by his sister, Eva Dean Ellis, niece, Wanda Dean Knight (Steven) and nephew, Marcus D. Ellis, Jr. (Margretha), plus a host of great-nieces and nephews.



The family will hold a graveside service at 2:00 pm Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Fuston Cemetery, Walnut Grove with Bro. Joe Barber officiating.



Wilcox Funeral Home, Carthage Mississippi, is in charge of arrangements.









