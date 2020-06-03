On May 27, 2020, Johnnie's Heavenly Father called his faithful servant home; at age 69, she departed this life at St. Dominic Medical Center in Jackson, MS. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 1pm at Garden Memorial Park.



Ms. Simmons was born on July 20, 1950, to the union of John and Estella McQuitter Bryant in Jackson, Mississippi. She lived a full life. Her greatest loves were God, her daughter, grandson, and her family. Johnnie's life revolved around her family and the uniqueness of her character allowed her to have special relationships with many of her daughter's friends. If you know Deesha, you also knew her mom.



Johnnie leaves to cherish fond memories: her daughter, Deesha Kenyatta Brown of Riverside, CA; one grandson, Lyndon Robert Coleman; two sisters, Mattie Doris Brown (James Brown) of Jackson, MS, and Leonia A. Fields (John W. Fields) of Newport News, VA; two nephews, James Brown Jr. (Marva) and Ricky D. Brown (Geraldine); and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends throughout the United States. Johnnie was preceded in death by: her mother and father, John and Estella Bryant; sister, Rosa Lee Hubbard aka "Sister"; aunts, Pauline McQuitter, Lizzie Tuner, and Lee Dora Hinson; uncles Johnny McQuitter and Joseph "Joe" McQuitter.









