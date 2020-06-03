Johnnie L. Simmons
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Johnnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 27, 2020, Johnnie's Heavenly Father called his faithful servant home; at age 69, she departed this life at St. Dominic Medical Center in Jackson, MS. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 1pm at Garden Memorial Park.

Ms. Simmons was born on July 20, 1950, to the union of John and Estella McQuitter Bryant in Jackson, Mississippi. She lived a full life. Her greatest loves were God, her daughter, grandson, and her family. Johnnie's life revolved around her family and the uniqueness of her character allowed her to have special relationships with many of her daughter's friends. If you know Deesha, you also knew her mom.

Johnnie leaves to cherish fond memories: her daughter, Deesha Kenyatta Brown of Riverside, CA; one grandson, Lyndon Robert Coleman; two sisters, Mattie Doris Brown (James Brown) of Jackson, MS, and Leonia A. Fields (John W. Fields) of Newport News, VA; two nephews, James Brown Jr. (Marva) and Ricky D. Brown (Geraldine); and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends throughout the United States. Johnnie was preceded in death by: her mother and father, John and Estella Bryant; sister, Rosa Lee Hubbard aka "Sister"; aunts, Pauline McQuitter, Lizzie Tuner, and Lee Dora Hinson; uncles Johnny McQuitter and Joseph "Joe" McQuitter.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeover Funeral Home
1525 Beasley Road
Jackson, MS 39206
(601) 362-0162
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved