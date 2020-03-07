Services
Stringer Family Funeral Homes
26141 Highway 27
Crystal Springs, MS 39059
(601) 892-1521
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stringer Family Funeral Homes
26141 Highway 27
Crystal Springs, MS 39059
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Stringer Family Funeral Homes
26141 Highway 27
Crystal Springs, MS 39059
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Pevey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnnie Pearl Sykes Pevey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnnie Pearl Sykes Pevey Obituary
Johnnie Pearl Sykes Pevey

Crystal Springs - Johnnie Pearl Sykes Pevey, 93, of Knoxville, TN, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020, in Knoxville.

She was born to the late John and Pearl Sellers Sykes on June 20, 1926, near Crystal Springs, Mississippi, and received her diploma from Copiah-Lincoln Junior College. She worked in Jackson, MS, during the war effort and afterwards married the late Mott Lockwood Pevey, Jr., of Crystal Springs. After an educational stint at Mississippi State and a brief period in St. Louis, they returned to Mississippi and settled down in northeast Jackson to raise their family, where she worked as a secretary at Horace Lester Engineering and at Saint Dominic Hospital. The family was active at Broadmoor Baptist Church. After retirement, she and Mott moved to North Augusta, SC, and then to Knoxville, TN, to be near their children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her loving husband of fifty years, she was predeceased by her brother Dillard Ramsey Sykes and her son Dennis Ramsey Pevey. She is survived by daughter Sandy Pevey and son Ronnie (Nancy) Pevey, both of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren Jessica Pevey of San Francisco, Sarah Pevey (Jason) Miracle of Maryville, TN, Rebecca Pevey (Andrew) Whaley of Roanoke, VA, and John (Abigail) Pevey of Knoxville, TN; and six great-grandchildren.

Johnnie was an avid sports fan with a special affinity for the Lady Vols, Mississippi State athletics, and for any sporting event involving her children or grandchildren. In her active years she loved bridge, sewing, bowling, golf, travel, crafts, and, especially, family adventures (mostly of her own instigation). She leaves behind a wealth of precious memories for all who knew her.

Visitation will be Sunday from 5-8 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Monday at Stringer Chapel with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -