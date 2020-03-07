|
|
Johnnie Pearl Sykes Pevey
Crystal Springs - Johnnie Pearl Sykes Pevey, 93, of Knoxville, TN, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020, in Knoxville.
She was born to the late John and Pearl Sellers Sykes on June 20, 1926, near Crystal Springs, Mississippi, and received her diploma from Copiah-Lincoln Junior College. She worked in Jackson, MS, during the war effort and afterwards married the late Mott Lockwood Pevey, Jr., of Crystal Springs. After an educational stint at Mississippi State and a brief period in St. Louis, they returned to Mississippi and settled down in northeast Jackson to raise their family, where she worked as a secretary at Horace Lester Engineering and at Saint Dominic Hospital. The family was active at Broadmoor Baptist Church. After retirement, she and Mott moved to North Augusta, SC, and then to Knoxville, TN, to be near their children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her loving husband of fifty years, she was predeceased by her brother Dillard Ramsey Sykes and her son Dennis Ramsey Pevey. She is survived by daughter Sandy Pevey and son Ronnie (Nancy) Pevey, both of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren Jessica Pevey of San Francisco, Sarah Pevey (Jason) Miracle of Maryville, TN, Rebecca Pevey (Andrew) Whaley of Roanoke, VA, and John (Abigail) Pevey of Knoxville, TN; and six great-grandchildren.
Johnnie was an avid sports fan with a special affinity for the Lady Vols, Mississippi State athletics, and for any sporting event involving her children or grandchildren. In her active years she loved bridge, sewing, bowling, golf, travel, crafts, and, especially, family adventures (mostly of her own instigation). She leaves behind a wealth of precious memories for all who knew her.
Visitation will be Sunday from 5-8 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Monday at Stringer Chapel with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020