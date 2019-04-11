Services
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
(601) 845-4449
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
Burial
Following Services
Richland City Cemetery
Johnnie Robbins Obituary
Johnnie Robbins

Richland - Mrs. Johnnie Beatrice Robbins, 77, passed into the arms of Jesus on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Brandon Court Nursing and Rehab in Brandon. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 12th from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service in the chapel of Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence. Burial will follow in Richland City Cemetery.

For full obituary and online guestbook, please visit our website at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 11, 2019
