Richland - Mrs. Johnnie Beatrice Robbins, 77, passed into the arms of Jesus on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Brandon Court Nursing and Rehab in Brandon. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 12th from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service in the chapel of Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence. Burial will follow in Richland City Cemetery.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 11, 2019