|
|
Johnnie Ruth Newman
Clinton - Johnnie Ruth Newman passed away March 16, 2019 in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. She was born in West, Mississippi on September 17, 1936 to the late John Ray and Bessie Lang Tisdale. She was married for 45 devoted and caring years to the late Bryan Maxwell Newman. She was preceded in death by her son, Chester Holley and her sister, Faye Tisdale She retired from Mississippi State Employment Service Commission in Jackson, MS. Mrs. Newman was a member of Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton, MS where she enjoyed singing in the choir and being with her Sunday School friends. After their retirement, Bryan and Ruth enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. She loved her immediate and extended family. She was a joyous spirit that loved to laugh, sing and dance.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Newman Wurm, her son, Johnny Newman, step-son, Duane Newman, three sisters, Brenda Tidwell, Mitzi Peeterse, Fredda Caruthers, and a brother, John Tidwell. She is survived by seven grandchildren, Paul Holley, Allison Holley, Katie Newman, Anna Holley, John Newman, Cameron Wurm and Caleb Wurm and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Chapel at Lakewood Memorial Park with visitation at 1:00 p.m. followed by the service at 2:00 p.m. with the Reverend James Tidwell presiding. Graveside services will follow.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 21, 2019