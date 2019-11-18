Services
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
(601) 845-4449
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Briar Hill Baptist Church
Florence, MS
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Briar Hill Baptist Church
Florence, MS
Johnnie "Jt" Twiner


1942 - 2019
Johnnie "Jt" Twiner Obituary
Johnnie "JT" Twiner

Florence - Johnnie "JT" Eugene Twiner, 77, passed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, November 16, 2019. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, November 21st from 9:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. funeral service at Briar Hill Baptist Church in Florence. Burial will follow at Briar Hill Cemetery.

Johnnie was born February 23, 1942 in Yazoo City, MS to the late Clarence Coker and Opal Irene Robertson Twiner. He has lived in Florence for the past 24 years, moving from Jackson. He was a faithful member of Briar Hill Baptist Church. A man of many talents, he owned rental properties and his love for playing in the dirt led him to his career of owning and operating a construction company with his brothers. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and playing pranks on people. He was very friendly and never met a stranger. He always knew someone wherever he went. He was a dedicated man and a good father, and he will be missed by many.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Twiner of Florence; his daughters, Chelsea Coker Twiner of Florence and Candace Twiner Collett (Billy) of Byram; grandchildren, Tyler Collett and Carson Collett; great grandson, Brody Collett; brothers, Lamar (Gail) Twiner of Brandon, Pete (Jane) Twiner of Belzoni, and Ricky (Ann) Twiner of Inverness; sister, Linda Bankston of Brandon; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
