MCKIBBEN & GUINN FUNERAL SERVICE - Grenada
4817 Commerce St.
Grenada, MS 38901
(662) 307-2694
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Grenada, MS
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Grenada, MS
Rev. Johnny A. Dinas

Rev. Johnny A. Dinas Obituary
Rev. Johnny A. Dinas

Grenada - Rev. Johnny Anastatious Dinas, 98, of Grenada, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 25, 1921 in Aberdeen to Greek Immigrants A.K. and Mary Provias Dinas. He was a graduate of Durant High School, Mississippi State University of Duke University Divinity School. He honorably served our country in the US Army During World War II earning the rank of First Lieutenant and receiving a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Rev. Dinas had served as a Minister in the United Methodist Conference of Mississippi since 1950.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, October 4, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Grenada with Rev. Tom Potter and Rev. Daniel Herring officiating. Interment will follow in the Mizpah Cemetery near Durant. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until service time Friday at the church.

Rev. Dinas is survived by a sister-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Orena Davis Dinas and twin brothers, Theodore A. Dinas and Constantine A. Dinas.

Pallbearers will be Al Cooper, Scott Crawford, Jerry Dantone, Roy Geiger, David McElwrath and James Potts. Honorary Pallbearers will be Morris Hubbard and Lane Tucker.

Memorials may be directed to "The Samaritan's Fund" at First United Methodist Church - Grenada.

The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to Dr. Tarsi, Dr. Weldon, the staff of Mississippi Home Care, the staff of Halcyon Hospice and his devoted home caregivers.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 3, 2019
