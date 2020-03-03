|
Johnny Charles Griffin
December 30, 1947 - March 2, 2020
Johnny Charles Griffin, 72, a retired medical equipment service rep, went home to be with Jesus on March 2, 2020, at Merit Health River Oaks Hospital. Johnny was born to the late Lena Pearl Sistrunk Griffin and John L. Griffin in Walnut Grove, MS.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 5 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at First Baptist Church Jackson.
Thursday, March 6 beginning at 11:00 am visitation will be at Wilcox Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 1:00 pm in the Wilcox Chapel. Burial will follow at Freeny Cemetery.
Johnny was a member of First Baptist Church, Jackson, MS. He grew up in a Christian home and accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior at an early age. Johnny was outgoing and never met a stranger. He was known for his ability to brighten the moment and bring laughter to a gathering with his story telling and humor. Johnny had a love for writing poetry and songs which he and his wife Mary sang in local churches.
Survivors include: his loving wife of 40 years, Mary Sanders Griffin; 3 daughters, Mary Allyse Griffin, Tiffany Renee Griffin, Tina Marie Griffin; a sister, Ouida Sue Griffin Jones (Jerry); 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Donations may be made in Johnny's name to First Baptist Church Jackson, Center for Pregnancy Choices and Mississippi Spay and Neuter -The Big Fix.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020