1/1
Brother Johnny Singleton Sr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brother Johnny Singleton, Sr.

Bolton - Brother Johnny Singleton Sr., at the age of 83 passed away at home on Wed., Nov. 25, 2020 with his, children and family by his side. He was born July 31, 1937 in Raymond, MS to the late Willie Ann Kent and Ernest Singleton.

Public viewing begins at 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Westhaven, 3580 Robinson St., Jackson, MS

Graveside service will be held on Mon., Nov. 30, 2020, 11:00 am at St. Thomas Memorial Garden, St. Thomas Rd., Bolton, MS 39041.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Viewing
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Memorial Garden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home
3580 Robinson Rd.
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-3666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved