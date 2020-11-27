Brother Johnny Singleton, Sr.Bolton - Brother Johnny Singleton Sr., at the age of 83 passed away at home on Wed., Nov. 25, 2020 with his, children and family by his side. He was born July 31, 1937 in Raymond, MS to the late Willie Ann Kent and Ernest Singleton.Public viewing begins at 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Westhaven, 3580 Robinson St., Jackson, MSGraveside service will be held on Mon., Nov. 30, 2020, 11:00 am at St. Thomas Memorial Garden, St. Thomas Rd., Bolton, MS 39041.