Jonathan R. Purvis
Pearl - Jonathan Ridings Purvis
February 22, 1977 - August 4, 2020
Jonathan passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was a childhood cancer survivor, but he never let that hold him back. He loved all things Mississippi State, Hunting & Fishing. He worked for the Mississippi Department of Transportation, Whitfield Project office for 20 years. He was a member of Crossgates Baptist Church and served as a greeter.
He is survived by his wife of 15 short years, Lori Sherman Purvis, his mother Suzanne Purvis Whittington (Robert), two brothers: Matthew Purvis (Stephanie) and Ryan Purvis (Linda), paternal grandmother Goldie Creel Purvis, 10 nephews and nieces, and a large extended family.
He is preceded in death by his Father Harold Bryce Purvis, paternal grandfather A. H. Purvis, & maternal grandparents Clyde Edwin & Patsy Lou Robertson.
If you knew Jonathan, you loved him. His contagious laugh and bubbly personality will be missed by all.
Graveside services will be held at Mt Pisgah Baptist Church, August 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials donations be made to the Children's Cancer Center at the University of MS Medical Center. Donations can be made online at umc.edu/givenow
or by mail to UMMC Development Accounting, 2500 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39216.