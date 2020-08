Or Copy this URL to Share

Pearl - Jonothan Ray Marcum, age 60, died on Friday, August 7th, 2020 at the VA Medical Center following an extended illness. He was an Army veteran and an active member of the Moose Lodge #1179. Jonothan is survived by his mother, Hazel Marcum of Pearl, his father William Marcum of Valdosta, GA, two sisters, three children, and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.









