|
|
Joseph Armon Brady, Jr.
Madison - Joseph Armon Brady, Jr., of Madison, MS, passed away on September 19, 2019, at his residence. Joe was born on April 29,1964, to Mr. & Mrs. Joseph Armon Brady, Sr. Joe spent his early adolescent years in Macon, MS and his middle school and teenage years in Starkville, MS. Joe was a 1982 graduate of Starkville Academy. He received a Bachelors of Business Administration from Mississippi State University. Joe was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity.
Joe's career in Human Resources afforded him the opportunity to live and work in many interesting cities in the United States including Memphis, TN; Greenville, NC; New Orleans, LA; Sacramento, CA; and Fresno, CA. Most recently Joe relocated to the Jackson Metropolitan area to be closer to family. Joe was the Human Resources director for Merit Health Central.
Joe was a very caring, loving, and kind son, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle. Joe is survived by his mother, Mary Frances Brady of Columbus; brother John and sister-in-law Jennifer and his nieces Rachel and Hannah of Columbus; and brother James and sister-in-law Caroline and his niece Grace and nephew Jay of New Orleans. Joe was preceded in death by his father Joseph Armon Brady, Sr.
There will be a private family graveside service for Joe in Okolona, MS on September 24th where he will be laid to rest next to his father. Memorial Gunter Peel 2nd Ave N Columbus, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 23, 2019