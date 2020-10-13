Joseph B. ElmoreMadison - Joseph Britten Elmore, 70, of Madison, MS passed away at St. Dominic's Hospital on Monday, October 12, 2020.Britt was born on November 10, 1949 to Ella Wood Elmore and the late Britten "Slim" Elmore.He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Elmore, his mother, Ella Elmore, his sister, Teresa Van Norman (Mike), his nephews, Joshua Martin and Jim Martin, and numerous extended family.The memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 15, at 2:00pm at Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery in Madison, MS.