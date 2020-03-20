|
Joseph Benjamin (Ben) Woods, Jr.
Jackson - Joseph Benjamin (Ben) Woods, Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed from this life Thursday, March 19, 2020, at home. He was 92 years old.
Due to the national health crisis, funeral services for the family will be held privately. No visitation is planned at this time, but a memorial service celebrating his life will be scheduled for a future date after the health crisis subsides. Condolences and memories may be left online at sebrellfuneralhome.com Ben was a member of Saint Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral in Jackson.
Born May 15, 1927, Ben (also known as J.B. to family and childhood friends) was reared in Bentonia, Mississippi, the oldest of three sons born to Mathilde Martin and Joseph Benjamin Woods, Sr. After graduating from Bentonia High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy to serve his country during World War II. When the war ended, Ben attended Hinds Junior College in Raymond for his first two years of college and then completed his bachelor's degree at Millsaps College in Jackson. At Millsaps, Ben met the love of his life, Bettye Jane Sanford. At the time of her passing in 2013, they were celebrating more than 63 years of marriage.
Ben will be remembered by his family and friends as the devoted and proud father of five sons. Supportive, generous, and loyal, he deeply loved his children and their families - his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his special delights. Family - immediate and extended - was everything to him.
Ben also will be remembered for his love of people. Well-known for his wonderful sense of humor and infectious laugh, he always entertained others with his stories and jokes. Ben never met a stranger (he remembered everyone by name). A couple of generations of ball players will remember him as Coach Woods due to the many years he coached youth league baseball teams at the Lake Hico ball parks. As he always was for his family, he was an excellent role model for these young men. Ben dearly enjoyed gardening and wood-working, and he loved his Wednesday Coffee Club get-togethers with retirees from Deposit Guaranty National Bank.
Ben's work life and service to his community was full. For many years he was a Vice-President and branch manager for Deposit Guaranty National Bank (now Regions). He spent 16 years with the Mississippi Bankers' Association, eventually retiring after serving several years as the Association's Executive Director. (He is a graduate of the LSU School of Banking.) Ben served as state president of the Mississippi Jaycees and worked with the Jaycees in many charitable endeavors. While with the Jaycees, he helped found the Magnolia Speech School and later served as President of the school's Board of Directors. Ben served on the boards of numerous other community service agencies and was eager to assist with any worthy cause.
Ben is survived by his five sons, J. Ben Woods, III (Stephanie), David Woods, John Woods, Thomas Woods, and Samuel Woods (Rosanna); grandchildren, Christopher Woods, Nicholas Woods, Betsy Woods Martin (Larry), Katie Woods Rogers (Richard), Samuel Woods, Jr. (Laurel), Andrew
Woods (Jane), Erik Woods, Rosamae Idiong, Danielle Woods (fiancé Jason), and Pierre Champagne; great-grandchildren, Callie, Zoe, Emily, Conley, Johnny, Maddie, and Ellie; sisters-in law, Liz Woods (Edward), and Hazel Woods (Charles); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers James Edward Woods, Sr. and Charles David Woods, Sr. He was very close to his parents and brothers.
The surviving family appreciates the many years of care Dr. Holland Addison gave to Ben. His compassion and concern allowed us many years with our Dad/Grandy. We also want to thank the many doctors, nurses, and technicians at St. Dominic Hospital for the expertise and sensitivity shared with our father and us during his hospital stays.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Magnolia Speech School, 733 North Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, Mississippi, 39209.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020