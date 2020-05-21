Joseph Brock, SrCrystal Springs - Joseph Patrick Brock, Sr. was born on May 7th, 1980 in Flowood, Mississippi. A current resident of Crystal Springs, MS, he passed away on May 20th, 2020 at age 40. He was an avid lover of sports, specifically the Boston Celtics and the San Francisco 49ers. A football player in his youth, Joe Pat stood out on the offensive line while lettering at Hillcrest Christian. His knowledge of sports facts and statistics were unparalleled. He was a kind and generous soul, making a positive impact on everyone he came into contact with. Relatives describe Joe Pat as laid-back and a cooperative spirit. He was always willing to help out in any situation.He was the youngest of three, son to Nancy and Buddy Brock out of Crystal Springs, MS. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy; his grandmothers and grandfathers Marjorie & James "Bunky" Barner and Emmy Lou & Cleve Brock.He is survived by his four children: Alyssa Brock-21, Brooklynn Brock-17, Cathryn Brock-15, Joseph Patrick Brock, Jr.-12. He is also survived by his father, Buddy Brock. Additionally, his siblings Robin Ray Torrence (husband Marty) & James R Brock (wife Liz Brock).A graveside service will be held at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery on Friday, May 22nd at 2PM. Friends and relatives are welcome under social distancing guidelines.