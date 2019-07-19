Joseph Gray



Jackson -



11-15-1955



+



7-16-2019



Solemnity of Our Lady of Mount Carmel



Fear Joe, not, for I am with you.



Be not dismayed; for I, Joe, am your Father God:



I will strengthen you Joe;



Yes, I will help you Joe; yes, I will



Uphold you with the right hand of my righteousness for all eternity.



Isaiah 41:10



Your mother Our Lady of Mt. Carmel has waited impatiently for you my son, as has Your human mother Eleanor!



Be safe in their arms. ALL is forgiven, My mercy knows no boundaries. Mercy extends beyond the moment of death~



We above and below have been so proud of you so often; when you served your country as a Navy Navigator, when you rescued the victims of the plane crash and when despite the demon of depression, you often lifted others pain through your humor and generosity.



You loved Joe…imperfectly as we all do, but you loved!



May perpetual light shine upon Joseph Gerard Gray, our son, brother, uncle, cousin, brother in Jesus and friend to the lonely.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Pearl with burial following in Lakewood Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the church



We love you MORE!



ALL the Gray Family Published in Clarion Ledger on July 19, 2019