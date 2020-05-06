Joseph Holyfield
Corinth - A family graveside service was held Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at New Hebron Cemetery in New Hebron, MS.
Joe died May 2, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. He was born January 17, 1943 to the late Houston and Loreene Holyfield Allen. He was a member of First Baptist Church, over the years he worked at Seismograph Techancian, Saint Regis Paper Co., Yates Construction Co., and Folk Construction Co. and was a retired Road Construction Vice President. He enjoyed raising cattle in his early years, still watching cattle sales on the internet and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Houston Holyfield; mother, Loreene Holyfield Allen and stepfather, Dale Allen.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lib Holyfield; son, William (Nina) Holyfield; daughter, Jo Beth (Tim) Alford; brother, James (Ann) Holyfield; grandchildren Peyton Holyfield, Landon Holyfield, Lauren Alford, Emily Alford; host of other family and friends.
Contributions in Joseph's memory may be made to First Baptist Church c/o General Fund, 501 Main St. , Corinth, Mississippi 38834 or to your choice of charity.
