Joseph Holyfield
1943 - 2020
Joseph Holyfield

Corinth - A family graveside service was held Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at New Hebron Cemetery in New Hebron, MS.

Joe died May 2, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. He was born January 17, 1943 to the late Houston and Loreene Holyfield Allen. He was a member of First Baptist Church, over the years he worked at Seismograph Techancian, Saint Regis Paper Co., Yates Construction Co., and Folk Construction Co. and was a retired Road Construction Vice President. He enjoyed raising cattle in his early years, still watching cattle sales on the internet and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Houston Holyfield; mother, Loreene Holyfield Allen and stepfather, Dale Allen.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lib Holyfield; son, William (Nina) Holyfield; daughter, Jo Beth (Tim) Alford; brother, James (Ann) Holyfield; grandchildren Peyton Holyfield, Landon Holyfield, Lauren Alford, Emily Alford; host of other family and friends.

Contributions in Joseph's memory may be made to First Baptist Church c/o General Fund, 501 Main St. , Corinth, Mississippi 38834 or to your choice of charity.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialcorinth.com for the Holyfield family.

Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home




Published in Clarion Ledger from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
613 Bunch Street
Corinth, MS 388344804
6622862900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Memorial Funeral Home
May 6, 2020
