Joseph Jackson Lindsay, Jr.
Bolton, MS - Joseph Jackson Lindsay, Jr., 89, passed away peacefully at his home on September 17, 2019. Joe was born in Greenville, MS, and after completing high school, he joined the Marine Corp and proudly served his country in Korea, attaining the rank of Sergeant. Joe and his family moved to Clinton MS in 1972 and he worked at Packard Electric for 20 years, retiring in 1992.
Joe is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Vernie Sellers Lindsay. He is survived by three sons, Ronnie (Lisa), Tim (Donna), and Todd (Christine); five grandchildren, Bridgett Henderson (Shane), Joseph Lindsay (Dana), Kellie Lindsay Garner, Ashley Googe (Josh) and Abbey Lindsay; as well as four great-grandchildren, Aiden, Jaxon, Braedon and Jameson.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 9am - 11am, with services immediately following at Lakewood Memorial Parks and Funeral Homes, 6011 Clinton Blvd., Jackson, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baptist Hospice, 1200 North State St., Jackson, MS 39202 or online at https://lhcgroup.com/foundation/.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 19, 2019