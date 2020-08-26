1/
Joseph John Wagner Jr.
Joseph John Wagner Jr.

Joseph John Wagner Jr. passed away August 10, 2020 at Duke Hospital. Joe was born in Buffalo NY on November 9, 1943 to Joseph and Marie (Culotta) Wagner. Joe graduated from Mater Dei High School of Santa Ana, CA. He earned a BA of Arts in Geography from Cal State Long Beach. Joe enlisted in the Army and served during the Vietnam War. He proudly served his country, just like his Dad. Joe continued to serve his community as a postal carrier and then supervisor. After retirement, he and his wife Peg, left California for Jackson Mississippi and opened espresso bars in medical centers at Ole Miss, Methodist Rehab, Baptist Hospital and Café 51. They arrived in Jackson before Starbucks! This was such an event, the local paper wrote a large article about them. He was known as Jackson Joe Java. Several years later, they sold the business and moved to North Carolina to be closer to family.

Due to the pandemic, services are expected to be held at a later date in 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Knights of Columbus, Council 17125, Rey Ramirez FS Att. Blessed Louis Brisson,1316 Elmset Lane, Durham , NC. 27713.

To view the complete obituary or share condolences, please visit

https://americancremationservices.net/




Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
