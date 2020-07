Joseph Patrick CaskeyFuneral mass for Joseph Patrick Caskey of Ridgeland will be held Saturday, July 18th at 10:30 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Meridian. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery.Mr. Caskey, 85, formerly of Meridian, passed away Friday. He was a graduate of Mississippi State University and retired as an accountant with the U.S. General Accounting Office.Friends may sign the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com