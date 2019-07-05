|
Joseph Patrick Murphy, Jr.
Madison - Joseph Patrick Murphy, Jr., 97, of Madison died at St. Catherine's Village on July 1, 2019.
Joe was born in Yazoo City, Mississippi, on November 20, 1921, to Joseph and Louise (Stubblefield) Murphy, Sr. He graduated from St. Clara's Academy in Yazoo City, Mississippi, and attended Millsaps College. He worked as a ticket agent for the Illinois Central Railroad in Jackson, Mississippi, and retired after many years of dedicated service. Following his retirement, he volunteered for Catholic Charities of Jackson and eventually became employed due to his loyalty and hard work. He later worked for the Catholic Diocese Chancery Office in Jackson where he assisted with editing the Mississippi Catholic newspaper and served as a receptionist. He loved his many years working in the Catholic Diocese where he created many wonderful, lifetime friendships.
Joe was a longtime, active parishioner of St. Peter Cathedral in Jackson where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and also served on the Pastoral Council. He was a founding member of the JMJ Supper Club. He was beloved by all who knew him and had unique insight on everything. His gentle mannerisms and dry sense of humor were a delight.
Joe is survived by his sister, Louise Murphy Andy; his brother, John Marlin Murphy; his nieces and nephews: Maria Andy Scarbrough (Richard), Orlando Andy, Jr. (Hope), Patrick Andy, Jack Andy (Crystal), Paul Andy (Krista), Cathy Murphy Davis (Glenn), Maureen Murphy, Patricia Murphy Bennett (Larry), and Marlin John Murphy; and many great nieces, great nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Mary Eliza Murphy Lanning. The staff of Sienna Hall at St. Catherine's Village took great care of Joe and showed him genuine love that was appreciated not only by Joe but by all of his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Cathedral in Jackson. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. prior to the Mass. Memorial donations may be made in Joe's name to Catholic Charities or a .
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 5, 2019