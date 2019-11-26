Services
Lakeover Funeral Home
1525 Beasley Road
Jackson, MS 39206
(601) 362-0162
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Lakeover Funeral Home
1525 Beasley Road
Jackson, MS 39206
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
Albermarle Road
Jackson, MS
Joseph "Joe" Powell Obituary
Joseph "Joe" Powell

Jackson - Joseph "Joe" Powell, son of the late Henry and Willie Mae Michael Powell, was born December 16, 1951, in Georgetown, Copiah County, MS. He received his early education in the Crystal Springs School District, graduating from William Holtzclaw Memorial High School with further studies at Utica Junior College and Tougaloo College.

At an appointed time, Joe accepted Christ as his personal savior and became a member of New Hope Baptist Church (Georgetown), under the late Rev. D. D. Smith, later uniting with Morning Star Baptist Church, Jackson, MS, under the late Dr. M. K. Nelson. He was a diligent church worker, willing to be used as a vessel to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ. After being called into the ministry, he spoke on many occasions in Jackson, Madison, and surrounding-area churches sharing the Gospel.

Joe was a fun-loving people's person who used his educational skills in the automotive industry as a salesman. He was the person to see if you needed a ride whether friends, acquaintances or just someone in need. Other things that brought him joy were preaching, singing, teaching, fishing, and horse-back riding.

Joe's first marriage to Portia McGee produced two children. In a second marriage, Joe dedicated his love to Jannie Washington of Mound Bayou, MS, and gained a stepdaughter and other extended family and friends.

On November 20, 2019, Joseph "Joe" Powell transitioned into the "joy of the Lord". His memory will forever be cherished by a loving and devoted wife, Jannie Powell; one daughter, Vernita Sterling (Angelo) of Jackson, MS; two sons, Joseph, Jr., of Jackson, MS, and Tellie Funchess of Austin, TX; one stepdaughter, Erika Allen of Ridgeland, MS; three sisters, Viola Pendarvis of Little Rock, AR, Linda Smith of Chicago, IL, and Cora Young of Jackson, MS; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, co-workers, church members, and many life-long friends.

Visitation is 2:30 pm - 5:30 pm Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Lakeover Funeral Home with the funeral service on Friday, November 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church on Albermarle Road, Jackson, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
