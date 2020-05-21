Joseph Ray WilliamsFlora - Joseph Ray Williams died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He was 66.A native of Jackson, he was a resident of Flora for many years. He was the son of the late Jimmie B. and Mary Shivers Williams.Joseph received his Associate Degree in Nursing from Hinds Community College in 1986. He had recently retired as an emergency room RN from Merit Health River Region Medical Center in Vicksburg. Joseph's commitment in the field of nursing spanned over 35 years. He touched many lives and left a lasting impression of his patients, their families, and his colleagues. He was a wonderful mentor to young nurses and enjoyed teaching them the skills and the characteristics he had learned over his many years in the profession. Joseph was a kind, warm, positive and loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, colleague, mentor and friend. He will be dearly missed by his family and his friends.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Jimmie Williams Jr. and a sister, Mary Virginia Williams.He is survived by his wife, Gloria Lee Williams, of Flora; daughter, Christie Williams Cresswell, of Brandon; granddaughter, Claire Sophia Cresswell; special friend and mother of his daughter, Brenda Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends.Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Flora Cemetery, the Rev. Ivory Lee, Joseph's brother-in-law, officiating. Due to coronavirus mandates and precautions, a limited visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland.