Stricklin-King Funeral Home
718 Calhoun Avenue
Yazoo City, MS 39194-3226
(662) 746-4532
Josephine W. Ledbetter


1930 - 2020
Josephine W. Ledbetter Obituary
Josephine W. Ledbetter

Yazoo City - Josephine Williams Ledbetter, 89, of Yazoo City passed away Sunday February 23, 2020 at the Blake in Ridgeland. A Homemaker she was a member of Trinity Church.

Born March 7, 1938 in Yazoo City, she graduated from Yazoo City High School in 1948, and from Mississippi State in 1951 where she was a member of The Omega Sorority.

Mrs. Ledbetter was pre-deceased by her husband; Richard E. "Booster" Ledbetter.

Survivors include her children Seger H. Collier, Jr. (Mary Lou) of Madison, Mary Jo C. Vandevender (Lance) of Bentonia, Shelby C. Huff (Tom) of Oxford, and a step-daughter Linda L. Cooksey of Hernando, grandchildren; Ann C. Holman (Spencer) of Cleveland, Jenni C. Melton (Spence) of Madison, Emily V. Brooks (Adam) of Bentonia, Jim Anderson (Summer) of Oxford, Katie A. Avery (Brad) of Birmingham, and Libbi Huff of Nashville, step grandson Preston L. Clowney (Jessica) of Hernando, a sister Georgie W. Clark of Victoria, TX, a niece Georganna C. Meismer of Victoria, TX, 14 great granchildren and a great grandchild.

Services will be held at Trinity Church in Yazoo City Tuesday February 25th with visitation starting at 1:00 P.M. in Jones Hall followed by services at 2:00 P.M. In The Sanctuary, Farther George Woodliff will officiate.

The family has entrusted Stricklin-King Funeral Home with the arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
