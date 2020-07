Or Copy this URL to Share

Josie Jones



Clinton - JOSIE JONES passed away July 24 at her daughter's Clinton residence. She was 100 years old. Visitation is scheduled for 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Collins Northside Chapel. On Thursday, July 30, her family will travel to Natchez, MS, where she will be interred beside her husband in the Natchez Memorial (Veteran's) Cemetery.



Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.









