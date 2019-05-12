Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
t Wright and Ferguson
Flowood, MS
Burial
Following Services
Lakewood Memorial Park.
Joy E. Reed Obituary
Tupelo/Jackson - Joy E. Reed passed away on Friday May 10, 2019 in Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday May 14, 2019 beginning at 12 noon until the 1:00 pm service at Wright and Ferguson in Flowood. Burial will follow in Lakewood Memorial Park.

Joy was a native of Tennessee and a long-time resident of Jackson. She was a former member of Broadmeadow and Christ United Methodist Churches.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Bubba" Reed and she is survived by three daughters, Beth Hargrove, Melissa Roberts (Kenny) and Kim Robertson (Mike); also, her sister, Dot Craddock; her grandchildren, Grae Roberts, Mallory Norman (Lee), Caroline Ward (Peter), Ross Robertson, Bo Robertson; her great grandchildren, Reed Roberts, Emma Roberts, Benjamin Norman, Luke Ward, and Ann Chancellor Norman.

In Lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Sanctuary Hospice, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 12, 2019
