1/29/1981 - 2/6/2019

Joy Elaine Jackson quietly transitioned from her early life on Friday December 6, 2019 to her eternal home to be with the Lord through His divine grace and mercy. Family hour and public viewing was held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home in Jackson, MS. Celebration Life Services was held at Emmanuel Temple Independent Apostolic Church of Byram Ms on Friday December 20th, 2019 at 2:00pm. The Family would like to Thank everyone who called, visited and supported us financially and emotionally during our time of great loss. Your prayers are greatly appreciated!
Published in Clarion Ledger on Jan. 29, 2020
