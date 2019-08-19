|
Joy Lynch
Canton - Gertrude Joy (Johnson) Lynch, known to friends and family as "Joy" passed away on Wednesday, August 15,2019, at the age of 85. She was the daughter of the late Clark A. and Gertrude Shivers Johnson. At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by her loving family.
Born on July 27, 1934, Joy was a lifelong resident of Farmhaven, Mississippi where she was an active and beloved member of the community. She was a member of Church of God church and attended Farmhaven Baptist Church where she enjoyed playing the piano over the years. Joy was a loving caregiver to many family and friends, and she brought happiness and joy to all who knew her, living up to her name "Joy". Joy began her work career at Anderson Mattress Company in Anderson, Indiana. She also worked at Madison County Farm Bureau, Udico Electric Company and retired from Magnolia Federal Bank in 1993.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Clark and Gertrude Johnson; husband, William Riley (Bill) Lynch; son, Brent Alan Lynch; brothers, Leo Johnson, John Johnson, Herman Johnson, Orville Johnson and Dewey Johnson; and sister, Irene Johnson Trigleth.
She is survived by her son, Mark Alan Lynch, (Ginger); daughter, Janis Marie Ainsworth, all of Madison, Mississippi; and Grandsons, Adam Riley Lynch (26), Matthew Tyler Zimmerman (23) and William Blake Zimmerman (18); sister-in-law, Sybil Lynch of Canton, Mississippi; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Culpepper Funeral Home in Canton, Mississippi, 3434 North Liberty Street, Canton, MS; and on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-II :00 a.m., before departing in procession for a graveside service, to Lottville Cemetery (Farmhaven Cemetery), Pat Luckett Road, Farmhaven, Mississippi.
In lieu of flowers, Joy requested that donations be made to .
For online condolences visit culpepperfuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 19, 2019