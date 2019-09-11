|
|
Joyce Anne James George
Madison - Early in the morning, September 9, 2019, Joyce Anne James George was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.
Joyce Anne was born August 29, 1950, in Natchez, MS to William (Bill) and Nelle James. Joyce Anne spent her school years in Canton, MS graduating from Canton High School in 1968 where she was crowned Miss CHS and Homecoming Queen during her senior year. She continued her education at the University of Southern Mississippi where she received her secretarial science certificate.
Joyce Anne married Danny George in August 1971 and accompanied him during their 21 years in the US Army throughout their many United States and European assignments. In June 1984, Joyce Anne and Danny adopted the love of their lives, a son named Mark Adam.
Joyce Anne was an active member of Canton First Baptist Church and was always ready to serve in any capacity when called upon. She served as a member of several missionary assignments to include Honduras and China.
Joyce Anne is survived by her husband of 48 years Danny; son Mark Adam (Kayla) of Puckett, MS; brothers Walter (Jackie) James of Bentonia, MS and Dan (Marie) James of Madison, MS; brother-in-law Mickey (Pam) George of Brandon, MS; sister-in-law Nan Westbrook of Lawton, OK; three grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Breeland Funeral Home on Thursday September 12, 2019 from 10 A.M. until the 12 P.M. funeral service in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be held in the Canton Cemetery following the services.
An online guestbook is available at Breelandfuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 11, 2019