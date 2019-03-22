Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:15 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel
Joyce Billings Luster


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Billings Luster Obituary
Joyce Billings Luster

Memphis - JOYCE BILLINGS LUSTER, 91, formerly of Memphis, TN., passed away on March 18, 2019, in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Leatrice Joyce Billings was born August 20, 1927 in Jackson to Leo Lavert Billings, Sr. and Clennie Sevelle Billings. She graduated from Central High School in 1945 and attended North Mississippi Junior College. On

July 3, 1948, she married James Harold Luster, also from Jackson.

Joyce is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, James Harold Luster, Sr, her parents, brothers Leo Billings, Jr., Luther Billings, Millard Billings, and sisters Evelyn Seibert and Elaine Gatta. Joyce is survived by her son, James (Buddy) Luster, Jr. (Judy); daughter, Michelle Luster Smart (Steve); and son, David Luster (Vickie); 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Chapel in Memphis on March 23 at 2:30PM with visitation from 12:30 to 2:15. For the complete obituary go to www. memorialparkonline.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 22, 2019
