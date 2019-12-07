|
Joyce Black Smith
Brandon - Joyce Barnes Black Smith, age 92, from Brandon, MS, departed for her home with the Lord on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Visitation will be held at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home, Pearl, MS beginning at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019, with the service at 11:00 a.m. Following the service, burial will be at 12:30 pm at County Line Baptist Church Cemetery near Crystal Springs, MS.
Mrs. Smith was born August 20, 1927 in Crystal Springs, MS to Fariss F. Barnes and Altha Ervin Barnes, a farmer and a school teacher, respectively.
Joyce attended Crystal Springs Schools, Copiah Lincoln Junior College, and Mississippi College. Her work career included Mississippi District YWCA and the State Department of Archives and History where she found the work and people she adored, retiring at age 78.
A central focus for her life was Oak Forest Baptist Church and its ministries, especially WMU, a ladies mission organization. Always a "doer", her family, friends and community were her mission field. As a charter member of Oak Forest, she attended worship and most activities until her health prevented. She was truly faithful in service and kindness to others, believing her freshly-baked pound cake could make anyone feel better. With Atlanta Braves baseball games playing in the background, many late night hours were spent working on stitchery projects for gifting friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 35 years Henry Grant Black, her second husband Luther Smith, her sister Sue Barnes Buffington, and her brother Fariss F. Barnes, Jr.
Survivors include her children: James Grant Black (Rebecca) of Covington, LA; Luanne Black Hogue (Philip) of Jackson, MS; Robert Frank Black of Jackson, MS; and daughter-in-law Kathi Wagner Yeakley (Lyle) of Houston, TX. Four surviving granddaughters include: Karri Marie Black Young (Chris) of Roundrock, TX; Kasey Black Werlin (Craig) of Austin, TX; Audrey Hogue Page (Jeremy) of Madison, MS; Molly Hogue Lowry (Wiley) of Jackson, MS. She is survived by nine great-grandchildren: Madeline Page, Barnes Lowry, Henry Lowry, Parker Page, Tenby Werlin, Reece Werlin, Jackson Page, Isa Young, and Caroline Lowry. Other survivors include many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express appreciation to the entire staff of Beau Ridge Memory Care for their loving, compassionate care.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019