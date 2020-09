Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Joyce Holly



Dr. Joyce Holly, 78, passed away September 2 in Jackson and was laid to rest Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Bernard Holly; son, Keitth Holly; other relatives and friends.



A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to Anointed Church of God in Christ, 1440 Pear Street, Jackson, MS 39209.



Collins Funeral Home handled arrangements.









