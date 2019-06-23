Services
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Juanice Herring Dunbar Obituary
Juanice Herring Dunbar

Jackson - Juanice Herring Dunbar, 90, went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2019 in DeFuniak Springs, FL.

Juanice was born August 5, 1928 in Sulligent, AL to Fred L. and Samilea Allen. At age 12, Juanice moved to Columbus, MS where she attended school and college. She also met her husband of almost 50 years, Roy Curtis Herring, in Columbus.

Juanice is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Curtis Herring. She is survived by daughters, Sandra (Jerry) Justice and Barbara Herring; son, Bill (Tammi) Herring; 4 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, MS with funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Jackson, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger from June 23 to June 24, 2019
