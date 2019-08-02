Services
Stringer Family Funeral Homes
28023 Highway 28
Hazlehurst, MS 39083
(601) 894-1331
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stringer Family Funeral Home
28023 Highway 28
Hazlehurst, MS
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Stringer Family Funeral Home
28023 Highway 28
Hazlehurst, MS
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Harris Obituary
Juanita Harris

Gallman - Juanita Carraway Harris, 86, went to be with our Lord on July 31, 2019 at Copiah County Medical Center in Hazlehurst. Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Friday and 9am-10am Saturday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 10am Saturday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Gallman Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Juanita was a native of Copiah County, having grown up in the Dentville community. She graduated from Hazlehurst High School. After marrying the late John Allen Harris, Sr., they established their family in the small town of Gallman, Mississippi. Juanita and her family were faithful members of the Gallman Baptist Church, where she loved teaching children and being involved with all church related events. In her later years of life, her most precious moments were watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren in their walks of life, rarely missing their activities. Juanita was known for her famous strawberry cakes that will be greatly missed by all.

She is survived by her daughters, Retha Ann Manning (Lester), and Debbie Runnels; son, John Allen Harris, Jr. (Theresa); sisters, Joy Granger (Johnny) and Elizabeth Waltman; 4 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now