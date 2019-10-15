Resources
Judith Carolyn Bradley

Judith Carolyn Bradley Obituary
Judith Carolyn Bradley

Brandon - Judith Carolyn Bradley, 77, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 17 at Lakewood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond E. Bradley; parents, Harvey and Ida Pitts Presley; sister, Shirley Stidham; and step-daughter, Beverly Lang.

Mrs. Bradley is survived by her children, Norman "Van" Presson (Renee), Bryan E. Presson (Penny) and Theresa Gossett; grandchildren, Johnelyn, Kristi, Timothy, Jade, Elizabeth, Norman "Buddy", Blair, Bradley, Daniel; great grandchildren, Cole, Hattie, Annalise, JP and Jack.

In lie of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Ministries at 450 Towne Center Blvd., Ridgeland, MS 39157.

Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
