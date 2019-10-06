|
|
Judith F. Rogers
Ridgeland - Judith F. Rogers, age 78 of Ridgeland, went home to be with her heavenly Father on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00am at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon with Dr. Jeff Holland officiating. Visitation be from 10:00am until service time. Interment will follow in Crestview Memorial Gardens.
Judith was born in Jackson, MS on May 3, 1941 to the late Oneal and Edith Hudson. She graduated from Central High School Class of 58. Judith went to work for State Farm Insurance directly from high school, where she retired after 50 years. She then went to work for the Department of Revenue for 17 years. Judith was a member of First Baptist Church of Jackson.
She is preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Staff Sgt. Jason Rogers, USMC; siblings, Tina Jean Hudson, Patricia Lee Hudson, and Mitchell Oneal Hudson.
Judith is survived by her children, Sherry Rogers Griggers (Brien) and Tracy A. Rogers; brother, Robert Hudson, Sr. (Susan); and grandson, Jordan R. Rogers.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the SSgt Jason A. Rogers Memorial Foundation at https://www.facebook.com/SSGTJasonARogersMemorialFoundation or SSGT Jason A. Rogers Memorial [email protected]
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 6, 2019