Judith "Judy" LacyRaymond - Judith Carl Lacy passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 after an almost two year struggle with ovarian cancer. She was born February 11, 1944. After living most of her life in Jackson, MS, she has spent the last ten years residing in Raymond, MS. She was a graduate of Byram High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. She was a legal secretary for many years and was an administrator for the Court of Appeals of the State of Mississippi. She was active in Stew Pot and the League of Women Voters. In retirement, she was a docent at the Mississippi Governor's mansion, the Eudora Welty House and a volunteer at the Mississippi State Capitol. She greatly enjoyed "Book Buddies" at Raymond Elementary School where she helped young readers. She was a member of the Raymond Culture Club and the Raymond Community Garden. She was an avid reader and will be remembered by many sitting out on her front porch on Main Street with her husband Don. While in Jackson, she was a member of St. Philip's Episcopal Church and is currently a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Raymond. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Ira Carl and Freda Stuart Carl. She is survived by her husband, Don Preston Lacy and her daughter, Elizabeth Lacy Lott and husband Chester. She is also survived by her grandchildren, William Yarbrough and Rachel Yarbrough as well as by her brothers, Fred Carl and his wife Bettie and Stuart Carl.In lieu of flowers, she would like a donation to be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Raymond or the organ fund at St. Philip's Church in Jackson. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the service will be a closed service.