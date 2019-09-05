|
Judith Lavita Wright
Little Rock AR - Mrs. Judith Lavita Wright, 64, died Sunday August 25th. 2019 at her residence in Little Rock. She was born February 20, 1955 in Maben, MS. to Robert Thomas Dalton and Shelby Jean Young Dalton. She is survived by her loving husband of forty-one years; Allen Wright, Little Rock AR,,, mother; Shelby Dalton, daughter; Tracy Leigh (Michael) Woods, Birmingham, AL, and her brother; Scott (Tammy) Dalton, Louisville, MS.
Memorial Services will be held 2:00PM Sunday September 8th. 2019 at Oliver Funeral Home Chapel in Eupora, MS. Visitation will be Sunday 1:00PM until time of services at 2:00PM. The family wishes to thank Kindred Hospice of Little Rock for their loving and caring services and requests any memorials be made to Dwain Miller Ministries of Little Rock. Oliver Funeral Home of Eupora is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 5, 2019